Woman, 28, found dead on CTA tracks near Addison Red Line station

A woman was found dead on the tracks near the Addison CTA Red Line station Thursday morning in the Wrigleyville neighborhood.

A CTA train operator was heading northbound around 2:31 a.m. when he stopped the train after spotting someone on the tracks, police said.

The 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene after electrical burn marks were observed on her upper legs and chest, according to officials.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Trains bypassed the Addison station for nearly two hours prior to the morning rush, according to the CTA.

Area detectives are investigating the cause of the incident.