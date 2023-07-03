Woman, 28, shot during argument in South Shore

A woman was shot during an argument Monday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was arguing with someone she knew around 10 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 67th Street when they shot her in the thigh, police said.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, police said.

A person of interest is being questioned by area detectives.