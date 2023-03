A woman was shot in the back in Logan Square Thursday morning.

At about 10:36 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was in the 3300 block of West Armitage Avenue when a silver sedan drove past and an unknown offender fired shots in her direction, police said.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.