Woman, 28, shot while driving in Gresham

The Brief A 28-year-old woman was shot multiple times while driving in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. The shooter remains at large, and Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.



A driver was shot and critically wounded in traffic Tuesday night in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

The 28-year-old woman was driving around 11:15 p.m. when someone in another vehicle started shooting at her in the 8600 block of South Vincennes Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot several times on the left side of her body. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

No one was taken into custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.