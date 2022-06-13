Woman, 28, stabbed to death in East Garfield Park

A woman was fatally stabbed Sunday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was found unresponsive around 5:50 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Walnut Avenue, police said.

She suffered multiple stab wounds across her body. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's officer has not yet released her identity.

A person of interest is being questioned by police.

Police said they believe the stabbing was domestic-related.