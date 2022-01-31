Woman, 29, reported missing from North Mayfair neighborhood

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Sunday from the North Mayfair neighborhood.

Anikitaben Padhiyar, 29, was last seen around noon Sunday at her home in the 4400 block of West Ainslie Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Padhiyar was wearing a long black coat, jogging pants and boots on her way to a shopping center in the 4600 block of West Foster Avenue, police said.

She is described as 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.