A woman was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

The 29-year-old was walking with another person around 2:35 a.m. when a female with a gun started shooting in the 13200 block of South Langley Avenue, according to police.

She was transported to Roseland Community Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.