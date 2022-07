A 29-year-old woman was shot while sitting on a porch in Roseland Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of West 94th Place.

At about 3:24 a.m., the woman was on the porch when she heard gunshots, police said.

She was shot in the left shoulder and transported to a hospital in good condition.

No one is currently in custody.