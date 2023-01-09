Woman, 30, shot and killed in Lawndale

A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 30-year-old was riding in a car with someone she knew around 8:12 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, police said.

The pair began arguing and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot her in the head, police said.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to officials. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

Note: Police initially said the shooting happened in the 1700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Bucktown but later corrected the address.