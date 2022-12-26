Woman, 30, shot through door and critically wounded in East Garfield Park

A woman was shot through her door and critically wounded Monday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 30-year-old was in her home around 2:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard when someone she knew knocked outside and started shooting through her door, according to police.

The woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.