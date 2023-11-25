Woman, 30, shot while riding in car in Logan Square

A woman was shot while riding in a car Saturday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was in the vehicle around 1:12 p.m. when someone walked in the street and began to shoot in her direction in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, police said.

She was shot once in the shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.