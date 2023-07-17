Woman, 34, shot in Gresham

A woman was shot in the chest early Monday in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood.

Police found the 34-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound just before 2 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Ashland Avenue.

She told officers that she was shot at by a gunman who ran away from the scene.

The woman was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.