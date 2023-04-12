Woman, 35, shot while entering car in Bronzeville

A woman was shot in the jaw while getting into a car Wednesday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was entering a vehicle around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 47th Street when she was shot at by someone who ran away, police said.

She was shot once in the jaw and was transported by a family member to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.