Woman, 39, wounded in South Side shooting
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was shot early Friday morning while walking on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
The backstory:
The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 91st Street in the city’s Brainerd neighborhood.
Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she heard gunshots and felt pain.
She was taken to Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right forearm and was listed in fair condition. The woman was unable to provide further details about the shooting.
No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.