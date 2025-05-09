Woman, 39, wounded in South Side shooting

The Brief A woman was shot in the arm while walking on a sidewalk early Friday in Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood. She was hospitalized in fair condition, and no arrests have been made as police investigate.



A 39-year-old woman was shot early Friday morning while walking on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 91st Street in the city’s Brainerd neighborhood.

Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she heard gunshots and felt pain.

She was taken to Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right forearm and was listed in fair condition. The woman was unable to provide further details about the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.