Woman, 4 teens charged in carjacking near Illinois Medical District

A woman and four teens have been charged in a weekend carjacking near the Illinois Medical District on the Near West Side.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with aggravated fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle, Chicago police said.

An 18-year-old Romeoville woman, Odyssey Grace, and three male juveniles, two 16 years old and one 17, face a misdemeanor count each of criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

A 24-year-old woman was driving about 9:30 a.m. Feb. 22 in the 1800 block of West Ogden Avenue when she was struck from behind by a Honda, police said.

As she got out of her car to check for damage, someone left the Honda and pushed the woman as he entered the vehicle, police said.

The Honda drove off on Van Buren, and the woman declined medical treatment.

On Sunday, officers saw the stolen vehicle enter a ramp on I-290, and alerted Illinois State Police, who stopped the vehicle in Gurnee and arrested the occupants, police said.

Court information was not immediately available.