Woman, 42, shot in Lawndale after argument in traffic

A woman was shot and hospitalized after getting into an argument with someone in traffic Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle around 8:25 a.m. when an argument broke out with someone in another car in the 1400 block of South Kostner Avenue, according to police. Gunfire broke out and struck the woman in the back.

The woman was driven by an acquaintance to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The offending vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.