Woman, 42, shot to death on street in East Garfield Park

A woman was fatally shot Tuesday evening in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 42-year-old was found lying in the street around 6:30 p.m. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the first block of South Whipple Street, according to police.

She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A witness told police they saw gunfire coming from a silver sedan which fled the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.