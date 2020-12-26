Woman, 43, stabbed to death in home in Englewood

A woman was stabbed to death Saturday morning in an Englewood home, police said.

The 43-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her body inside a residence in the 5500 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The attack took place between 2 a.m. and 11:43 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been reported.

