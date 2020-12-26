Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 43, stabbed to death in home in Englewood

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Englewood
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A woman was stabbed to death Saturday morning in an Englewood home, police said.

The 43-year-old was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her body inside a residence in the 5500 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The attack took place between 2 a.m. and 11:43 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been reported.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Harvey police arrest security guard accused of sucker punch attack on suspect

The Harvey police chief said the security guard chased the suspect down and after the suspect was handcuffed by officers and stood up, the guard