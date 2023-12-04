Woman, 51, shot in East Garfield Park

A woman was shot on the sidewalk Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 51-year-old was walking around 8:45 p.m. when gunfire broke out and struck her in ther thigh in the 3900 block of West Adams Street, according to police.

She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Police said the victim was "very uncooperative" and refused to answer questions about the shooting.

There is no one in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.