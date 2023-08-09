Woman, 52, reported missing from Lawndale for over a week
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the Lawndale neighborhood.
Octavia Linton, 53, was last seen Aug. 1 near the corner of Douglas Boulevard and Ridgeway Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Linton is 5-foot-2, 180 pounds.
She was last seen carrying a blue gym bag and wearing an orange t-shirt with blue jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.
Octavia Linton | Chicago police