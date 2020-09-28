Woman, 53, missing from Ravenswood

article

A 53-year-old woman who may be in need of medical attention has been reported missing from Ravenswood on the North Side.

Josephine “Kindy” Russo, who also goes by the name Savannah, was last seen Sept. 20 near the 2600 block of West Carmen Avenue, driving a blue or gray Chevy Cobalt with an Illinois license plate AT64295, Chicago police said in a missing person alert. She is known to hang out at parks and forest preserves.

Russo takes multiple medications and has been without them for about a week, police said. She has been staving herself and is suicidal.

She is 5-foot-3, 95 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and has a light-brown complexion, police said. Russo was last seen wearing a light-pink corduroy top and pink sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.

