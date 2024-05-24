Woman, 55, arrested after deadly Woodlawn shooting

A woman was arrested after allegedly killing a man in a domestic-related shooting Thursday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 55-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed a 59-year-old man inside a residence just before midnight in the 6600 block of South University Avenue, according to police.

The man was shot once in the stomach and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The woman was taken into custody at the scene and a gun was recovered, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.