Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

A woman was shot and wounded early Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 57-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 3 a.m. in the 1900 block of East 72nd Street when gunfire broke out, according to police.

She was shot in the leg and transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

No on e is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.