Woman, 59, carjacked at gunpoint in Washington Park

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday morning in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

The 59-year-old was inside her parked vehicle around 6:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Prairie Avenue when a white vehicle pulled up and three males got out, demanding her car at gunpoint, according to police.

The victim complied and the suspected entered her car and drove away in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.