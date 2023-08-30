Woman, 61, beaten and carjacked in Harwood Heights
HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. - A 61-year-old woman was critically injured after being beaten and carjacked in northwest suburban Harwood Heights.
Police found the woman lying in the street suffering from life-threatening injuries around 6:38 a.m. in the 4400 block of Natchez Avenue, according to police.
She was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in critical condition.
Harwood Heights police said they believe she was attacked as a result of the carjacking.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
A suspect was taken into custody around 10 a.m., police said.
Police said there are no other known threats to the community.