Woman, 61, charged with shooting man in Aurora: police

A woman from rural Sandwich allegedly shot a man Sunday night in west suburban Aurora.

Abigail Arellano, 61, faces a felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm, Aurora police said in a statement.

She allegedly shot a 38-year-old man about 11:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Charles Lane, police said. The man underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and is expected to recover.

Arellano was arrested at the scene and is awaiting a bond hearing at Kane County Jail.