A 61-year-old woman was shot while sitting inside a Rogers Park residence Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 1300 block of West Pratt.

At about 3 p.m., police said the victim was inside a residence when she was struck by gunfire.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

She was shot in the arm and thigh and transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

No offenders are in custody.