Woman, 62, found beaten to death in Chicago home after well-being check

A 62-year-old woman found dead in her home on Thursday had been beaten to death, according to an autopsy.

Officers responded to well-being check about 8:40 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Edbrooke Avenue and found the woman lying unresponsive on the floor, Chicago police said.

Paramedics responded, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman was identified as Eura Edwards, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A police source said she appeared to have died several days before authorities found her.

On Friday, the Edwards’ death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found she died of multiple injuries from an assault.

A police spokesman could not provide additional details about the circumstances of the death. Detectives did not speak to any witnesses during the initial death investigation.