Woman, 62, reported missing for months from Hyde Park

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing from Hyde Park since September.

Rhonda Davis, 62, was last seen Sept. 14 in the area of 5300 block of South Cornell Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Davis is 5-foot-3, 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She has a surgical scar on the back of her neck.

She also may be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.