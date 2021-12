A 64-year-old woman was shot in Auburn Gresham Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of West 79th Street.

At about 5:07 p.m., the woman was standing outside when she was shot in the right shoulder, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.