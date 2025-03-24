Woman, 70, killed while crossing the road in Libertyville

A 70-year-old woman died Sunday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Libertyville, authorities said.

Libertyville crash

The backstory:

The crash happened around 8:25 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 176 and Fourth Avenue, according to the Libertyville Police Department. Officials said a Honda Pilot was traveling westbound on Route 176 when it hit the woman near the intersection.

Officers arrived to find the woman lying in the roadway and began life-saving efforts. She was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Honda Pilot remained at the scene and was uninjured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Libertyville Police Department, the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, the Lake County Coroner’s Office, and the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of her family. Authorities said additional details would be provided as the investigation continues.