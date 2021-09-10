Woman, 72, carjacked at gunpoint in Logan Square

A 72-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint at Logan Square Thursday night.

The carjacking occurred in the 2400 block of North Sacramento.

At about 11 p.m., the woman was parking her Nissan Versa when a dark-colored Sedan pulled up behind her.

The suspect exited the vehicle and displayed a handgun, police said.

The suspect then pulled the woman out of her car and fled in her vehicle while a second suspect fled in the Sedan they arrived in.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

The suspect is described as a male Black, about 5'5" and 150 pounds.

Police continue to investigate.