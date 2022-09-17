Woman, 71, dies in Rosemoor house fire, firefighter among 2 injured

A 71-year woman died in a house fire early Saturday that also injured a firefighter and a man in Rosemoor on the Far South Side, according to officials.

About 4 a.m., officers were called to the 10500 block of South Forest Avenue for a fire on the second floor of the home, Chicago police said.

The woman was found unresponsive and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Another person in the house, a 77-year-old man, was also taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

A responding firefighter was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with a knee injury from a fall, fire officials said. He was listed in good condition.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.