Woman, 71, missing from Englewood

A 71-year-old woman was reported missing from Englewood on the South Side.

Denise Davis was last seen about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 67th Street and Racine Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Davis was last seen wearing a blue wool coat with a hood, a grey shirt, light gray sweatpants and short leather boots, police said.

She is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.