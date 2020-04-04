Woman, 72, missing from Chicago's West Side

article

Police are looking for a 72-year-old woman missing from Austin on the West Side.

Patricia Bailey was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Friday and is missing from the 5000 block of West Potomac Avenue, Chicago police said. She was wearing a brown jacket and blue skirt.

She is 5-foot-5, 100 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said. She may need medical attention.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.