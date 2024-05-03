Woman, 79, dies in Rogers Park fire

An elderly woman died after a fire broke out Thursday night in a Rogers Park apartment.

The fire started around 8:30 p.m. at an apartment building located at 6532 N. Ashland Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A 79-year-old woman was found in the basement apartment and transported to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released her identity.

There were no other reported injuries in the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

No further information was provided.