Woman, 82, critically injured in vehicle crash in Niles

A woman was critically injured in a vehicle crash in Niles Wednesday.

Niles police officers responded to a motor vehicle crash around 3:43 p.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Howard Street.

A Honda Civic driven by an 82-year-old woman collided with a Honda Accord that was driven by a 71-year-old man.

The Honda Civic then struck a utility pole on the southwest intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Howard Street in Chicago.

According to preliminary information, the Civic was attempting to turn left out of a private driveway at 7601 N. Milwaukee Avenue to travel southbound on Milwaukee Avenue when it collided with the Accord, which was traveling northbound on Milwaukee Avenue.

The 82-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The 71-year-old man refused medical treatment.

There were no other occupants inside the two vehicles.

The crash remains under investigation

The intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Howard Street is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.