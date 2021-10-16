Woman, 82, dies after being struck by car in North Lawndale

An 82-year-old woman died Thursday morning after being struck by a car in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Mary Johnson was struck by a car about 5:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of South California Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died, police said.

The 24-year-old driver entered the 11th District to report the crash, police said. She was issued a citation.

