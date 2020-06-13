Woman, 83, missing from Buffalo Grove

article

An 83-year-old woman has been reported missing from north suburban Buffalo Grove.

Margarita Perales was last seen about 10:30 a.m. Friday at 1 Oak Creek Drive, driving a silver colored 2008 Toyota Corolla with an Illinois license plate of 339133, Buffalo Grove police said.

Perales, who has a condition that places her in danger, is 5-foot-4, 105 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and has a light-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo Grove police at 847-459-2560.