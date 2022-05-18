Woman, 83, missing from Markham

article

An 83-year-old woman has been reported missing from Markham.

Olga A. Guitierrez was last seen May 15 in the 3600 block of Arthur Terrence around 9 p.m.

Guitierrez is 4'11" and weighs about 160 pounds.

She has brown eyes and gray hair.

Police say she may also be wearing Army shorts and blue crocs.

Guitierrez's family says she has low mobility and a right-side facial droop.

Anyone who may know of Gutierrez’s whereabouts should contact the Markham Police Department at (708) 331-4095.