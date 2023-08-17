Woman, 87, killed in Lake County crash

An elderly woman was killed in a single-car crash in Lake County Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff's deputies say an 87-year-old woman from Lake Barrington crashed her car in the 100 block of Waterview Court around 12:45 p.m.

The victim accelerated in her Nissan Altima off the roadway into a yard.

The Nissan struck a garbage can and small tree, before striking a large tree, which stopped the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

Traffic crash investigators are looking into if the woman unintentionally pressed the gas pedal, instead of the brake pedal, causing her to lose control.

An autopsy is being scheduled. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.