Woman accused of burglarizing vehicles, mailboxes at Cook County condominiums

article

A Chicago woman is accused of burglarizing vehicles and mailboxes at condominiums in Niles earlier this year.

Magdalena Kotwica, 28, has been charged with burglary.

The Niles Police Department received several reports of burglaries in the 7000 block of Touhy in the early morning hours on Feb. 26.

According to police, Kotwica targeted vehicles that were parked and unintended in condominium parking lots. She also allegedly targeted condominium mailboxes.

A total of seven incidents were reported to police.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Niles Police detectives identified Kotwica as the suspect and charged her accordingly Monday.

Kotwica received a $5,000 bond at her bond hearing Tuesday.