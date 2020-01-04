Woman accused of murdering man at grocery store

A woman is in custody after a man was stabbed to death Friday at a grocery store in Englewood on the South Side.

The woman allegedly stabbed the 36-year-old man in the neck about 8:45 p.m. at the Englewood Market, 6057 S. Racine Ave., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. The woman, 41, was taken into custody.

“They know each other, they hung out with each other,” said a manager at the Englewood Market, who declined to give his name. “I can’t understand it.”

Authorities have not released the 36-year-old’s name. An autopsy Saturday ruled he died of multiple stab wounds in a homicide.

Charges were pending against the woman Saturday. Police said the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Area South detectives are investigating.