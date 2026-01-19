Expand / Collapse search

Woman accused of robbing, attacking CTA Red Line passenger sought by police

By Cody King
Published  January 19, 2026 10:28am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A woman in her late teens to early 20s is accused of robbing and battering a passenger on a CTA Red Line train about 10:10 p.m. Jan. 5 in the Loop, Chicago police said.
    • Police have released limited details and are asking anyone with information to contact Public Transportation detectives or submit an anonymous tip.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a woman accused of robbing and battering a passenger on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month.

What we know:

The incident occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 0-100 block of South State Street in the Loop, police said.

The suspect, described as a woman in her late teens to early 20s, approached a passenger on a Red Line train, battered the victim and took her belongings by force, police said.

Chicago police are searching for a woman accused of robbing and battering a passenger on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what was taken or the condition of the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Chicago police Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. Reference case No. JK105192.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

