Woman accused of robbing, attacking CTA Red Line passenger sought by police

The Brief A woman in her late teens to early 20s is accused of robbing and battering a passenger on a CTA Red Line train about 10:10 p.m. Jan. 5 in the Loop, Chicago police said. Police have released limited details and are asking anyone with information to contact Public Transportation detectives or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago police are searching for a woman accused of robbing and battering a passenger on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month.

What we know:

The incident occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 0-100 block of South State Street in the Loop, police said.

The suspect, described as a woman in her late teens to early 20s, approached a passenger on a Red Line train, battered the victim and took her belongings by force, police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about what was taken or the condition of the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Chicago police Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. Reference case No. JK105192.