Woman accused of robbing, attacking CTA Red Line passenger sought by police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a woman accused of robbing and battering a passenger on a CTA Red Line train earlier this month.
What we know:
The incident occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 0-100 block of South State Street in the Loop, police said.
The suspect, described as a woman in her late teens to early 20s, approached a passenger on a Red Line train, battered the victim and took her belongings by force, police said.
What we don't know:
Police have not released details about what was taken or the condition of the victim.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Chicago police Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com. Reference case No. JK105192.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.