Woman allegedly beat elderly parents with oxygen tanks, poured detergent on them

A Utah woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of beating her elderly parents with her mother’s cane and oxygen tanks, as well as pouring laundry detergent on them.

Anne Cockrell, 42, was arrested on two accounts of aggravated abuse of an elder and two counts of aggravated assault, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reported, citing a probable cause statement. Both of her parents are over 65 years old.

A Salt Lake County Sheriff’s officer responded to a domestic call at a hotel in Midvale, Utah, where Cockrell’s parents were staying, the station reported. Cockrell was not at the scene when the officer arrived, the report said.

Cockrell “went crazy on her mother and started beating and hitting her” inside the hotel, the statement said.

When Cockrell’s father entered the room to break up the fight, she hit both of her parents with her hand, cane and oxygen tanks, the station reported.

Then Cockrell poured laundry detergent on her parents and told them she wanted to kill them, according to the probable cause statement.

Her father suffered lacerations and bruising on his arms, the statement said. There was also blood found on his shirt and arms, KUTV-TV reported, citing the statement. Her mother’s condition was unknown.

Cockrell was being held in the Salt Lake County Jail.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.