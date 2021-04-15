Woman and daughter carjacked in Wicker Park

A woman and her daughter were carjacked Wednesday in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side.

About 11:35 p.m., the woman, 32, and her 2-year-old daughter were sitting in their parked Cadillac sedan in the 1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue, when two men approached her, broke her driver’s-side window with a bat, and forced her and the child from the car, Chicago police said.

The men fled in the woman’s car and are not in custody, police said. No one was injured.

Area Five detectives are investigating.