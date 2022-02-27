Woman and man shot while sitting inside car in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood

A man and woman were shot while sitting in a car in Chicago's McKinley Park neighborhood on Sunday night.

Chicago police said that the woman, 26, and the man, 29 were in a car on the 3700 block of South Hermitage around 6:30 p.m. when they were shot.

The woman was hit in the chest and hospitalized in critical condition. The man suffered a graze wound and was hospitalized in good condition.

