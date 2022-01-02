Woman arrested for allegedly stealing ambulance from hospital in Gary
CHICAGO - Police say an ambulance was stolen from a Gary hospital parking lot but it was recovered a few miles away.
Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady says officers received a call about the ambulance stolen from outside the emergency room at Methodist Hospitals--Northlake Campus at 7:34 p.m. Saturday.
Elite Medical Transportation staffers said they emerged from the hospital and the vehicle was gone.
Gary police alerted nearby law enforcement agencies and at 7:45 p.m.
Griffith police reported they had located the vehicle about 6.5 miles away from the hospital in a pharmacy parking lot. Griffith police arrested a 44-year-old woman who was inside the ambulance.
