Expand / Collapse search

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing ambulance from hospital in Gary

By AP Reporter
Published 
Gary
FOX 32 Chicago

The first big snowstorm of the season hits Chicago and the suburbs

The Chicago area is finally getting snow! Nate Rodgers reports.

CHICAGO - Police say an ambulance was stolen from a Gary hospital parking lot but it was recovered a few miles away. 

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady says officers received a call about the ambulance stolen from outside the emergency room at Methodist Hospitals--Northlake Campus at 7:34 p.m. Saturday. 

Elite Medical Transportation staffers said they emerged from the hospital and the vehicle was gone. 

Gary police alerted nearby law enforcement agencies and at 7:45 p.m. 

Griffith police reported they had located the vehicle about 6.5 miles away from the hospital in a pharmacy parking lot. Griffith police arrested a 44-year-old woman who was inside the ambulance.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
 