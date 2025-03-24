Woman attacked, 2 killed on same Chicago block within minutes: police

The Brief A man attacked a woman with a knife at a Gage Park bar on Sunday night, just minutes before a double-fatal shooting at an apartment on the same block, police said. It was unclear if there was any connection between the stabbing and the fatal shooting. The woman stabbed was listed in good condition.



A knife-wielding man attacked a woman at a bar just minutes after two people were killed on the same Southwest Side block on Sunday night.

The incidents happened in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Gage Park, according to Chicago police.

Knife attack at bar

What we know:

Around 10 p.m., a 57-year-old man armed with a handgun and a knife approached a 37-year-old man while outside the establishment.

The 37-year-old entered the bar and the 57-year-old followed him.

The offender then made his way to the rear of the bar and attacked a woman who sustained multiple cuts to her body. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

Officers responded to the scene and arrested the 57-year-old man. They recovered a gun at the scene.

Police said there were no other injuries. Area detectives are investigating.

Double fatal shooting:

It was also around that time, just before 10 p.m., police also responded to a call of a shooting in an apartment on the same block, the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

Responding officers found a 57-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head and a 64-year-old woman with multiple injuries to her body.

Both victims died at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody in connection with that apparent double shooting. Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was unclear as of Monday morning if the stabbing and the double shooting were in anyway connected.

Police did not identify the man who was arrested nor the victims.