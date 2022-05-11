Woman bashes man over head with bottle, stabs him in SWAT incident

A 23-year-old man was injured after a woman stabbed him multiple times with a broken bottle during a domestic dispute in Ashburn on the South Side.

The man became involved in a verbal altercation with a woman in the courtyard of a building about 4:11 a.m. in the 2700 block of West 75th Place, Chicago police said.

The woman struck the man over the head with a bottle and then stabbed him multiple times with the broken battle.

SWAT teams responded after the woman barricaded herself inside a residence.

The man was transported to University of Chicago Hospital with multiple lacerations. His condition was not immediately known.

No one is currently in custody.